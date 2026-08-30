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2 hospitalized after trailer fire in West Baltimore late Saturday, fire officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

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Fire officials are investigating a trailer fire that happened in West Baltimore late Saturday, sending two people to a local hospital. 

According to the Baltimore Fire Department, crews responded to the 1600 block of Retreat St. for a trailer fire just before 10:30 p.m. 

Firefighters were informed that 2 people had been inside the trailer. 

Both were located, treated, and taken to a local hospital, officials said. Their condition is unknown. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

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