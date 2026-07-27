2 firefighters injured in townhouse fire in Ellicott City

A 2-alarm fire in Ellicott City sent two firefighters to the hospital according to the Department of Howard County Fire and Rescue Services.

At 6:40 a.m. on Monday, July 27, Howard County 911 received a call that there was smoke in the area of Vardon Lane and Resort Road in Ellicott City.

Another caller called in a reported housefire in the 2600 block of Legends Way and the incident was upgraded to a first alarm structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found heavy fire through the roof of a two-story townhouse that had spread to another residence.

A second alarm was then requested prompting more HCFD units and additional crews from Carroll and Baltimore counties.

While trying to get the fire under control, the roof of the first townhouse collapsed.

The fire was put out at 8:20 a.m.

The first townhome was unoccupied but four adults and three children were displaced from the second townhome.

Two HCDFRS firefighters were take to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries that were not due to the roof collapse.

Investigators with the HCDFRS Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.