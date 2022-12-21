19-year-old arrested after exposing self, resisting arrest at Anne Arundel Co. Dunkin' Donuts

BALTIMORE - A 19-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure and fighting off police officers in a Dunkin' Donuts in Anne Arundel County Tuesday afternoon.

James Alexander Morgan McCarty reportedly was undressed in Dunkin' Donuts, on Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, and was screaming and masturbating, according to police.

It took several officers to arrest the man, who spit in one of the officer's eyes and also possibly exposed him to blood from a prior wound.

Police said that once the man was taken to a hospital, he broke the IV pole off of the hospital bed and attempted to force the lock in the room where he was being treated.

Police said an officer and security guards entered the room and McCarty got up from the bed, pulled the pole from his pants, wielding it as though it were a sword, and advanced.

He was then tased.