18-year-old man shot in Windsor Mill, police say
BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old man was shot overnight in Windsor Mill, Baltimore County police said Friday.
Officers responded shortly after midnight to the 2500 block of Elesmere drive, where they found the victim. He was transported to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.
