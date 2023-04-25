Watch CBS News
17-year-old dead after triple shooting stemming from dice game

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A teen victim in a triple shooting in Southeast Baltimore earlier this month has died due to his injuries, police said Tuesday.

The teen has been identified as 17-year-old Anquan Jackson.

The shooting that happened on April 16, was the result of a dice game, Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

There were two crime scenes tied to the shooting, one in the 200 block of Colvin Street and one in the 200 block of East Street, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.  

This story is still developing and will be updated. 


First published on April 25, 2023 / 1:15 PM

