At least one teenager injured in triple shooting following dice game, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a triple shooting that happened in Southeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.

A teenager, whom police believe to be between 15 years old and 17 years old, was among the gunshot victims, police said.

An 18-year-old man was also injured, and an unidentified male—whom investigators believe could be 17—were also injured, according to authorities.

There were two crime scenes tied to the shooting, one in the 200 block of Colvin Street and one in the 200 block of East Street, according to authorities.

That's where officers found the unidentified male inside a stolen vehicle around 8:50 p.m. He had been shot in the head, police said.

The male was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to authorities.

Afterward, the two other gunshot victims showed up at a local hospital, police said.

The teenager had been shot in the buttocks. The 18-year-old man, however, had gunshot injuries to his chest and is in serious condition, according to authorities.

The shooting was the result of a dice game, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.

"Yet again, we're talking about people solving conflict with violence and with guns—guns that are likely illegal and should never have been in the city in the first place," Harrison said. "People [are] using those guns to solve their conflict. Young people out playing dice and then either getting shot by someone else or shooting one another."

Somebody used a gun the wrong way and now three people are shot with at least one—maybe two—of them fighting for their lives, he said.

All three gunshot victims are still in surgery, Harrison said.

He said the situation is still fluid.

Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.