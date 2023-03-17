Achievement Academy student killed in shooting outside Northeast Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE -- A student at Achievement Academy in Baltimore died after he was shot outside of a gas station Thursday morning, the school district confirmed.

Officers were called to the Eagle Mart gas station, in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway, in Northeast Baltimore just before 10 a.m. for a reported shooting.

The male student was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, according to police.

The deadly shooting marks the seventh time a Baltimore City Public School student has been shot and killed in 2023.

"This is just devastating," neighborhood resident Harriett Ross said.

Less than 24 hours before the deadly shooting, someone shot a 16-year-old student from Reach Partnership at a gas station on Harford Road.

The student was about 500 feet from the school's front doors.

Less than two weeks before that, 16-year-old Izaiah Carter was gunned down in a park across the street from Patterson High School, which is where he attended classes.

Going back further, during the first month of the year, a group of students were gunned down while spending their lunch break at a strip mall near Edmondson Westside High School.

One of those students, 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, died from his injuries.

Carter's mother, Michelle Hines, told WJZ earlier this month the shooting that killed her son felt "unreal."

At the time, she demanded a formal apology from the school system.

"I want to know that Baltimore city schools will be calling us or doing something for us and for the next family," she said.

The violence against the city's youth does not seem to be slowing down, and now neighbors are worried the city doesn't have a solution to address it.

"Our leaders seem to talk but nothing gets done; nothing gets done," Ross said. "I really don't think we know how to fix the problem . . . because if they knew how to fix it, it would've been fixed."

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The Baltimore City Public School District said Friday was an already scheduled day off for students.

Counseling will be available for students and staff available next week.