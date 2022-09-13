Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash attempting to avoid hitting other vehicles

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy driving an SUV in Milford Mill died Monday night after he hit a tree trying to avoid crashing into other vehicles, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

The boy was driving west on Liberty Road in a 2007 Acura MDX when another vehicle turned onto the road. To avoid hitting other vehicles, the 17-year-old moved into another lane, but he lost control of the SUV and hit a curb and then a tree, police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Liberty and Old Court roads, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore County Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the incident.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.