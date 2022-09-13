17-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash attempting to avoid hitting other vehicles

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy driving an SUV in Milford Mill died Monday night after he hit a tree trying to avoid crashing into other vehicles, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

The boy was driving west on Liberty Road in a 2007 Acura MDX when another vehicle turned onto the road. To avoid hitting other vehicles, the 17-year-old moved into another lane, but he lost control of the SUV and hit a curb and then a tree, police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Liberty and Old Court roads, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Baltimore County Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the incident.