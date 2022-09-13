17-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash attempting to avoid hitting other vehicles
BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy driving an SUV in Milford Mill died Monday night after he hit a tree trying to avoid crashing into other vehicles, the Baltimore County Police Department said.
The boy was driving west on Liberty Road in a 2007 Acura MDX when another vehicle turned onto the road. To avoid hitting other vehicles, the 17-year-old moved into another lane, but he lost control of the SUV and hit a curb and then a tree, police said.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Liberty and Old Court roads, police said.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Baltimore County Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.