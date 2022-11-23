17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man shot in Middle River Monday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police identified on Tuesday two gunshot victims injured in Middle River on Monday, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot in the unit block of Chelmsford Court on Monday night, police said.

County officers found them with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle, according to authorities.

The two gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

At this point, the 17-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition while the 18-year-old man is listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact county police at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 866-756-2587.