Watch CBS News
Crime

17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man shot in Middle River Monday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police identified on Tuesday two gunshot victims injured in Middle River on Monday, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot in the unit block of Chelmsford Court on Monday night, police said.

County officers found them with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle, according to authorities.

The two gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

At this point, the 17-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition while the 18-year-old man is listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact county police at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 866-756-2587.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.