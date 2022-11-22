Two people shot in Middle River Monday night, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting in Middle River, according to authorities.
The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, police said.
That's when Baltimore County officers were sent to the unit block of Chelmsford Court to investigate a report of shots fired, according to authorities.
The two gunshot victims have been taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
