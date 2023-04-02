16-year-old arrested in triple shooting in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was arrested for shooting three people in Annapolis Saturday afternoon.

The teen, who has not been named by police, has been charged as an adult with three counts of attempted first degree murder and related charges.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the unit block of Melrob Court. As officers were investigating, three gunshot victims - ages 20 and two 17 year olds - showed up at the hospital. They are stable, according to police.

The shooter was taken into custody on Sunday.

"The Annapolis Police Department is committed to holding people responsible when they commit violent crimes," said Police Chief Edward C. Jackson. "We are also committed to getting illegal guns off the street. Today's arrest is an example of the persistence and dedication of the officers and detectives as they work hard to address gun violence in our communities."