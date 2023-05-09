$15,000 reward offered for arrests in Rockville gun store break-ins

BALTIMORE– A $15,000 reward is being offered for arrests in two gun store break-ins in November 2022.

Police said Atlantic Guns in Rockville was burglarized on November 19 and November 25.

Officer said a stolen car was found on the sidewalk in Rockville on November 19. After review of surveillance footage, investigators learned that multiple suspects had unsuccessfully attempted to ram the stolen vehicle into the store to gain entry. No property was stolen.

Less than a week later, police responded to a burglary in progress at Atlantic Guns. After review of surveillance footage, it was learned that suspects used the vehicle to ram the business and four suspects gained entry successfully. They stole seven pistols and five rifles. They fled the area with two additional suspects in awaiting vehicles.

Anyone with information should call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. They can also call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 866-411-TIPS (8477).