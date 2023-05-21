Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old injured by gunfire in East Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

15-year-old hurt in overnight shooting in East Baltimore
15-year-old hurt in overnight shooting in East Baltimore 00:30

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police said a 15-year-old was hurt by gunfire early Sunday in East Baltimore.

The teen walked into a nearby hospital after he was reportedly shot around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ponca and Boston streets.

Police said he is expected to recover after he was shot in his arm.

Officers are investigating but right now no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 6:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.