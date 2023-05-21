15-year-old injured by gunfire in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police said a 15-year-old was hurt by gunfire early Sunday in East Baltimore.

The teen walked into a nearby hospital after he was reportedly shot around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ponca and Boston streets.

Police said he is expected to recover after he was shot in his arm.

Officers are investigating but right now no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.