15-year-old girl stabbed in Baltimore, tells police she "escaped from a basement"

A 15-year-old girl who was stabbed by a man in northwest Baltimore told police that she had escaped from a basement.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the 3800 block of Belle Avenue after receiving a report of a stabbing, said a statement issued by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

After arriving on the scene, police found the girl being treated by emergency responders for a stab wound.

"The victim did in fact advise she escaped from a basement in the area and that she was stabbed by an unknown male," the statement said.

Police said the girl was still sedated Friday and was expected to survive her injury.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.