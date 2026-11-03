15-year-old boy arrested in connection with shooting of woman in Annapolis home

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Monday of an 18-year-old woman at an Annapolis home.

The woman suffered head injuries in the shooting and is currently listed in critical but stable condition in the hospital, the Annapolis Police Department said in a statement.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Royal Street on Monday evening for reports of a shooting inside a home.

When police arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was flown to a trauma center for treatment.

"Thanks to the caller, officers and medics were able to respond to this incident quickly. As a result, the victim was able to get the urgent medical care she needed, and the officers were able to detain the shooter," Acting Police Chief Amy Miguez said.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old male at the scene. He has been charged with first-degree assault and other related gun charges. He is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Moore at 410-260-1314.

"I want to thank all the public safety professionals, from the emergency call-takers, officers, paramedics and Maryland State Police Aviation for working together during this emergency," Miguez said.