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15-year-old arrested for allegedly assaulting 1-year-old in Baltimore

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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A 15-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting his 1-year-old brother on Sunday morning in Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to a reported assault at a home in the 900 block of Homestead, where a toddler had been hit in the head.

The child was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old left the home before he was located and arrested, according to police.

Police are investigating.

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