15-year-old arrested for allegedly assaulting 1-year-old in Baltimore

A 15-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting his 1-year-old brother on Sunday morning in Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to a reported assault at a home in the 900 block of Homestead, where a toddler had been hit in the head.

The child was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old left the home before he was located and arrested, according to police.

Police are investigating.