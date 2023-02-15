Watch CBS News
13-year-old boy shot at Latrobe Homes in East Baltimore on Tuesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --  A 13-year-old boy was shot at an affordable housing community in East Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the easter part of the city received a ShotSpotter alert directing them to gunfire in the 1000 block of Webb Court, police said.

Once there, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg, according to authorities.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 10:52 PM

