13-year-old boy one of several people shot within 3-block radius of South Baltimore in 5 months

BALTIMORE -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The teenager was injured in the 600 block of Annabel Avenue around 6:20 p.m. An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

He is the second person to be injured by gunfire on that block of the neighborhood within the past five months, per police records.

A 60-year-old man by the name of William Reed was fatally shot on that same block of Annabel Avene on Aug. 27. He died from his injuries on Sept. 4, police said.

The South Baltimore neighborhood of Brooklyn was the site of several crime scenes during those five months.\

On Sept. 6, just a few days after Reed was pronounced dead, another shooting erupted a few blocks away, injuring three people, according to authorities.

That day, gunfire erupted near the intersection of Patapsco Avenue and 5th Street, striking a 23-year-old man and two 18-year-old men.

Neighborhood resident William Reyes told WJZ's Kelsey Kushner that the area was unsafe.

"I mean, it happens all the time around here," he said.

A few weeks later, on Sept. 24, a shooting on Oct. 1 in the same area, near the intersection of Patapsco Avenue and 5th Street, killed 25-year-old Travon Bradford.

This year, Baltimore is on track to have fewer than 300 homicides for the first time since 2014. Nonfatal shootings have decreased, too, according to authorities.

In 2022, 680 people were injured by bullets in Baltimore. In 2013, that number was reduced to 625 as of Dec. 26.