Police investigating deadly shooting after man dies in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Baltimore's Brooklyn community in South Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Patapsco Avenue for a person lying in the street. The man was unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head, according to police.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on October 1, 2023 / 10:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

