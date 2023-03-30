13 3-year-olds are late nominees to Triple Crown races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Wild On Ice, winner of the Sunland Park Derby, is among 13 3-year-old colts that were made eligible to compete in this year's Triple Crown series with a late payment of $6,000.

There are now 382 horses eligible to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont. The late payment was due Monday. The Triple Crown opens May 6 with the Derby.

Wild On Ice won the Sunland Park Derby at 35-1 odds. The other late nominees are: Ireland-bred Brave Emperor, El Camino Real Derby winner Chase the Chaos, Coffeewithchris, Empirestrikesfast, Eye Witness, Henry Q, Interlock Empire, King Russell, Kolomio, Mr. Peeks, Nautical Star, and Ninetyprcentmaddie.

Any horse not nominated during the early or late phases can become eligible through a supplemental fee due at the time of entry for each Triple Crown race. The Kentucky Derby fee is $200,000, the Preakness is $150,000 and the Belmont costs $50,000.