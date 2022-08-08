Watch CBS News
Local News

12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse over the weekend

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse over the weekend
12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse over the weekend 00:16

BALTIMORE -- A dozen people were rescued and hospitalized after a private deck they were on collapsed in Glen Burnie over the weekend, officials said. 

Units responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a home on Roesler Avenue for the reported collapse of a 20'x30' deck, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. 

Officials said of the 12 adults injured, five of them suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while seven had non-life-threatening injuries. 

Several fire crews, including special operations and collapse rescue teams, responded to the scene, officials said. 

Officials said the cause of the deck collapse is unknown, and an insurance company is investigating. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 11:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.