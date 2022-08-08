12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse over the weekend

BALTIMORE -- A dozen people were rescued and hospitalized after a private deck they were on collapsed in Glen Burnie over the weekend, officials said.

Units responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a home on Roesler Avenue for the reported collapse of a 20'x30' deck, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

Officials said of the 12 adults injured, five of them suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while seven had non-life-threatening injuries.

Several fire crews, including special operations and collapse rescue teams, responded to the scene, officials said.

Officials said the cause of the deck collapse is unknown, and an insurance company is investigating.