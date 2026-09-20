11 people, including 2 teens, injured in Baltimore shootings over weekend

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were among 11 people injured in shootings across Baltimore over the weekend, according to police.

Between Friday morning and Sunday morning, Baltimore police responded to at least 10 shootings throughout the city.

Four of those shootings happened within about an hour early Sunday morning.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot around 1:09 a.m. in the 1200 block of Ashland Avenue. About 30 minutes later, a 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 2300 block of Baker Street in West Baltimore.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of E. Cross Street and E. Charles Street, where a 17-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Minutes later, around 2:07 a.m., a 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in an alley, according to police.

Also Sunday, a 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital in stable condition after he was shot in the 4000 block of Fairhaven Avenue.

Police said three people were injured in separate shootings within three hours, including an 18-year-old who was shot in the 3300 block of Alto Road.

A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 2500 block of E. Oliver Street, while a 44-year-old man was shot in the 3200 block of Round Road.

On Friday night, a 32-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road.

Earlier Friday morning, a 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 4800 block of Cordelia Avenue.

All 11 victims are expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Baltimore police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.