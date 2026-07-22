$100k worth of bronze memorial vases stolen from Maryland cemetery, 2 arrested

Two men were arrested for stealing more than 100 bronze memorial vases worth more than $100,000 from a cemetery in Waldorf, Maryland, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the series of thefts happened between June 8 and June 21 and between July 4 and July 6 at the Trinity Memorial Gardens, on Mattawoman Beantown Road.

Detectives said the stolen vases were taken to a scrap metal recycling facility in another jurisdiction to be processed or melted down. However, deputies recovered the vases before they were processed.

Trey Franklin Mason, 25, of Waldorf, was arrested at a motel in Waldorf on July 8. David Anthony Downing, 34, of Waldorf, was arrested on July 16.

Investigators saw a van parked on an adjacent property near the cemetery. While searching the area, they found garbage cans filled with bronze vases.

Evidence recovered at the scene led deputies to identify the suspects.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office says that under Maryland criminal law, "stealing or attempting to sell cemetery bronze items constitutes criminal theft and may result in fines and imprisonment."

The sheriff's office continued, "Additionally, Maryland law strictly prohibits scrap metal dealers from purchasing or accepting cemetery bronze items, specifically including memorial vases, markers, and plaques. The investigation into the scrap dealer remains an active investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies."