1 dead, woman and 13-year-old injured in NW Baltimore crash

BALTIMORE -- A person died and two others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police say.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to the intersection of West Northern Parkway and Liberty Heights Avenue. Police said an unidentified female was ejected from a car and died at the scene.

A woman and a teenager in the other car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.