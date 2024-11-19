Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, woman and 13-year-old injured in NW Baltimore crash

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Police investigate deadly crash in NW Baltimore
Police investigate deadly crash in NW Baltimore 00:26

BALTIMORE -- A person died and two others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police say.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to the intersection of West Northern Parkway and Liberty Heights Avenue. Police said an unidentified female was ejected from a car and died at the scene.

A woman and a teenager in the other car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.