1 dead after fire in Northeast Baltimore's Arcadia neighborhood

A person died after a fire Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore's Arcadia neighborhood, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. to the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue, where heavy smoke was coming from the first and second floors of a middle-of-the-group dwelling.

Two people were rescued from the home and taken to area hospitals. One of them later died.

A firefighter was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.