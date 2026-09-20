1 dead after fire in Northeast Baltimore's Arcadia neighborhood
A person died after a fire Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore's Arcadia neighborhood, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.
Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. to the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue, where heavy smoke was coming from the first and second floors of a middle-of-the-group dwelling.
Two people were rescued from the home and taken to area hospitals. One of them later died.
A firefighter was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.