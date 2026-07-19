1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Southwest Baltimore

A man died, and another person was injured after a shooting in southwest Baltimore Saturday evening, according to Baltimore police.

Officers responded to the 200 block of N. Payson St. around 9:42 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

At that location, police say officers found an unidentified adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In an update early Sunday, police say that a second victim, a 27-year-old woman, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.