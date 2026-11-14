1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting and barricade incident in Riverside, according to Baltimore Police

A suspect is dead, and another person was hospitalized after a shooting and barricade incident in the Riverside neighborhood late Friday, according to Baltimore Police.

In a release, the department says at 10:52 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Clement Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man outside of the residence, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid and requested medical assistance; the victim was taken to a local hospital.

When they were on the scene, officers encountered the suspect, who pointed a firearm at the officers before retreating into the residence and barricading himself inside, according to police.

Members of SWAT, the Hostage Negotiation Team, K-9, and District Detective Units responded to the scene.

After several hours, SWAT officers entered the residence and found the suspect suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

SWAT officers later cleared the residence and recovered a firearm, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.