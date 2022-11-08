Live Updates: Ravens take on Saints in Monday Night Football

Live Updates: Ravens take on Saints in Monday Night Footballget the free app
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) take on the New Orleans Saints (3-5) away in a primetime clash Monday night.
Kick-off is 8:15 p.m. EST. Catch the game on WJZ.
Check here for live updates.
Drake takes a rushing TD
Running back Kenyan Drake punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown to lift the Ravens 14-0 with two minutes left in the first half.
Touchdowns? Likely.
Lamar Jackson connected with tight end Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown, taking a 7-0 lead in the first down.
That was the 100th passing touchdown of Lamar Jackson's career. He becomes the fifth QB since 1970 with 100+ passing touchdowns and 20+ rushing touchdowns in his first five NFL seasons.
DeSean Jackson makes first catch as a Raven
Newly signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson, activated from the practice squad Monday afternoon, made a 16-yard reception, his first catch with the Ravens.
Smith impresses out of the gate
BALTIMORE -- Newly acquired All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith is already impressing with a third down stop in his Ravens debut.
Smith, the NFL's leading tackler at the moment back to back, stuffed Alvin Kamara to get the ball back.