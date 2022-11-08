Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Ravens take on Saints in Monday Night Football

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) take on the New Orleans Saints (3-5) away in a primetime clash Monday night. 

Kick-off is 8:15 p.m. EST. Catch the game on WJZ. 

Check here for live updates. 

 

Drake takes a rushing TD

Running back Kenyan Drake punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown to lift the Ravens 14-0 with two minutes left in the first half. 

Touchdowns? Likely.

Lamar Jackson connected with tight end Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown, taking a 7-0 lead in the first down. 

That was the 100th passing touchdown of Lamar Jackson's career. He becomes the fifth QB since 1970 with 100+ passing touchdowns and 20+ rushing touchdowns in his first five NFL seasons. 

DeSean Jackson makes first catch as a Raven

Newly signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson, activated from the practice squad Monday afternoon, made a 16-yard reception, his first catch with the Ravens.  

Smith impresses out of the gate

BALTIMORE -- Newly acquired All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith is already impressing with a  third down stop in his Ravens debut. 

Smith, the NFL's leading tackler at the moment back to back, stuffed Alvin Kamara to get the ball back. 

