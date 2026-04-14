Sports with Sam: Playoff fever hits Georgia— high school showdown & Hawks ready for Knicks Sam Crenshaw reports from Kell High School in Marietta as the defending state champion Blessed Trinity faces off with Kell in a critical late-season baseball series. Big league scouts are in the stands as playoff hopes hang in the balance. Plus, the Atlanta Hawks gear up for a playoff battle against the New York Knicks, and Georgia State football looks to turn the page at their spring game. Don't miss the highlights and exclusive interviews!