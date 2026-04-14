Watch CBS News

Sports with Sam: Playoff fever hits Georgia— high school showdown & Hawks ready for Knicks

Sam Crenshaw reports from Kell High School in Marietta as the defending state champion Blessed Trinity faces off with Kell in a critical late-season baseball series. Big league scouts are in the stands as playoff hopes hang in the balance. Plus, the Atlanta Hawks gear up for a playoff battle against the New York Knicks, and Georgia State football looks to turn the page at their spring game. Don't miss the highlights and exclusive interviews!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue