Sports with Sam: Matt Ryan joins Falcons rebuild, Bijan Robinson shines, and Atlanta tennis stars fi Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan steps in to help Atlanta retool for a smarter, tougher future, while new head coach Kevin Stefanski focuses on player development and accountability. Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson smashes records, and Atlanta’s tennis talents Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend battle on the big stage. Plus, Coco Gauff faces a tough loss at the Australian Open as she grows under the weight of high expectations.