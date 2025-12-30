Sports with Sam: History, highlights & heat checks — From Lemon Street to the CFP and the Falcons� High school basketball meets history at the Lemon Street Classic in Marietta, where teams competed while honoring Lemon Street, the city’s pre-integration school for Black students, with scholarships awarded through the Ludacris Foundation. Plus, Georgia fans take over New Orleans as the Bulldogs return to CFP action, the Falcons surge behind a dominant night from Bijan Robinson, and the Hawks hope a key return can help snap a seven-game skid. From meaning beyond the scoreboard to must-win moments, Sam breaks it all down.