South Georgia wildfires rage: dozens of homes lost, emergency intensifies More than half of Georgia remains under a mandatory burn ban as wildfires devastate Clinch and Brantley counties. With containment efforts hampered by hot, dry conditions, over 80 homes have been destroyed and families are left reeling. Governor Kemp is set to visit the front lines tomorrow as firefighters battle to stop the flames from spreading. CBS’s Mark Strassmann reports from Waynesville, sharing the stories of residents facing unimaginable loss.