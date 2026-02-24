SCAD honors André Leon Talley with style is forever exhibition “Style Is Forever” celebrates the enduring legacy of André Leon Talley, the distinguished editor, cultural icon, and beloved SCAD mentor. The exhibition features nearly 70 pieces from Talley’s personal collection, from couture and ready-to-wear to bespoke designs, including iconic Met Gala looks and front-row fashion moments. The showcase also includes garments by Tom Ford, Ralph Rucci, Manolo Blahnik, and Dapper Dan, along with personal mementos and artwork from friends such as Diane von Furstenberg and Karl Lagerfeld, honoring Talley’s lasting influence on fashion and future generations.