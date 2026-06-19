Sandy Springs Juneteenth Festival celebrates freedom, culture and community The City of Sandy Springs is marking Juneteenth with an evening of culture, community and celebration at City Springs. The festival features live entertainment, food trucks, local vendors and performances by the Djoli Kelan dancers and drummers, showcasing traditional West African music and dance. Organizers say the event is an opportunity to honor the history of Juneteenth while bringing people together to learn, celebrate and connect.