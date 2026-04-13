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Parents, city officials push back on Dekalb school closures, citing community impact

Dekalb County Schools’ plan to close and repurpose 22 schools—including Tucker’s Brockett and Midvale Elementary—faces growing opposition from parents and city officials. Critics say the closures threaten neighborhood schools, erode public trust, and could make communities less walkable. The district says the plan addresses declining enrollment and aging buildings, but residents want more transparency and alternatives.
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