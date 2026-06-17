NEXT Weather 360: Arthur’s remnants bring heavy rain & storm threat to Georgia Get the full 360° on your forecast from the Next Weather Studio. Post-Tropical Cyclone Arthur is pushing a surge of moisture into the Southeast, combining with a strong cold front that’s causing severe storms and tornado watches across the Midwest. Georgia faces the risk of 2-4 inches of rain—and even higher totals in some areas—raising flood concerns especially south of I-20. Stay tuned as we track the timing of rain, overnight lows, and when to expect a break in the wet weather.