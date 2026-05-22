Memorial Day weekend weather: Strong storms, flooding risk continue across Georgia Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move across North Georgia and metro Atlanta through Memorial Day weekend, bringing the threat of localized flooding, damaging wind gusts and possible severe weather. CBS News Atlanta's NEXT Weather meteorologist Troy Bridges says a stalled front over Georgia will keep rain chances high through Tuesday, with some areas seeing repeated downpours and storm activity. Flooding remains the biggest concern as hot, humid conditions fuel stronger storms across the region.