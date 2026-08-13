Health Watch: Measles cases highest in 3 decades, hospitals push for upfront payments Receiving healthcare may cost more upfront soon. As patient deductibles and out-of-pocket costs are on the rise, hospitals are exploring how to offset the cost by asking patients for more upfront. Then, measles cases have hit their highest in three decades as fewer people get vaccinated against the disease, and abdominal fat may be a higher indicator of cardiovascular disease as we explore easy ways to decrease your risks.