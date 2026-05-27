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Health Watch: Big shift in screening standards for colorectal cancer

The American Cancer Society updates its colorectal cancer screening guidelines, aiming to boost early detection rates as cases rise among younger adults. With colonoscopies remaining the gold standard, the new recommendations now include at-home stool kits and in-office blood tests as alternative options—making screening more accessible than ever. Find out what these changes mean for you and your loved ones in this important health update.
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