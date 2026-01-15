Hard freeze warning: Dangerous cold grips Georgia and Florida Bundle up! A hard freeze warning is in effect across inland Georgia and much of Florida, with temperatures plunging into the teens and low 20s overnight. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dagmar has the latest Next Weather forecast, highlighting the risks of hypothermia and frostbite, and what you need to do to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes. Stay tuned for potential snow flurries in North Georgia and see what the weekend has in store as this cold snap continues.