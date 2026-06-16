Georgia primary runoff showdown: Key endorsements, tight races, and high stakes on Election Day Voters across Georgia head to the polls for pivotal primary races, with major endorsements from Governor Kemp and President Trump shaping the Republican contests. Watch parties, first-time voters, and a closely watched Senate race set the stage for an exciting night as the state’s political future hangs in the balance. CBS News Atlanta's Skyler Henry brings you the latest updates from Chamblee, Georgia.