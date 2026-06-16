Georgia Election Day forecast For Election Day runoff races today, damp weather moves back into portions of North Georgia. While the worst of the weather looks to stay primarily south of I-20 today, there will be generally light showers scattered across the metro Atlanta area today, especially during the midday and afternoon. South of town, there could be a few areas of heavier downpours, as well. Highs will be in the cool 70s in most spots. None of this weather should keep you from making the trip out to the polls, though. Just make sure you have some rain gear!