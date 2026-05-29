Fulton County leaders back plan to limit some misdemeanor jail bookings The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office plans to stop accepting some people charged with low-level misdemeanors as officials work to reduce overcrowding at the Rice Street jail. Sheriff Pat Labat says the policy could begin in July and follows strategies first used during the COVID-19 pandemic. County leaders, including Board of Commissioners Chairman Rob Pitts, support the move, saying it could help improve jail conditions ahead of major events like the FIFA World Cup. Officials say violent offenses, domestic violence and sexual assault cases will still result in jail bookings.