Flooding threat continues across North Georgia as more heavy rain and strong storms move in North Georgia remains under flood watches and warnings after several inches of rain soaked parts of the region, including Forsyth and north Fulton counties. CBS News NEXT Weather Meteorologist Troy Bridges say more showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing the threat of flash flooding, damaging winds up to 60 mph and additional road flooding. Some areas near Athens received nearly 6 inches of rain in the past 24 hours as saturated ground raises concerns for more flooding across metro Atlanta and surrounding communities.