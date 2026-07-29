'Diarra From Detroit' cast reveals what they love about filming in Atlanta The hit BET+ comedy-mystery "Diarra From Detroit" returns for Season 2, and this time there's a major Atlanta connection. The new season was filmed in metro Atlanta, and CBS News Atlanta's Jobina Fortson-Evans sat down with creator and star Diarra Kilpatrick and the cast to talk about the show's genre-bending story, what fans can expect this season and why Atlanta has become the perfect backdrop. Plus, the cast weighs in on Atlanta vs. Detroit — from lemon pepper wet wings to the city's infamous traffic. Season 2 premieres tonight on Paramount+.