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CP Soccer Atlanta: How kids with disabilities Are finding confidence, community and joy on the field

Discover CP Soccer Atlanta, where children with cerebral palsy, stroke, or brain injuries come together to play the game they love—regardless of physical challenges. Meet the families, coaches, and inspiring young athletes who are building confidence, friendships, and a sense of belonging every week. See how this growing program is changing lives and making soccer accessible to all in metro Atlanta.
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