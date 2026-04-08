Coweta County approves $17 billion data center amid outcry over forest land loss Despite strong community opposition, Coweta County commissioners have approved a $17 billion data center campus that will require the sale and clearing of conservation forest land near Newnan. The 3-2 vote came after emotional public comments from residents concerned about environmental impact and loss of protected green space. Watch to learn more about the controversial decision, what’s at stake for the community, and why so many residents are speaking out.