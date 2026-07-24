Colt Gray set to enter plea in Apalachee High School shooting case Colt Gray, the suspect charged in the deadly Apalachee High School shooting, is expected to appear in a Barrow County courtroom to enter a non-negotiated plea, avoiding a trial and allowing a judge to determine his sentence. Gray faces 55 charges, including malice murder and aggravated assault, after prosecutors say he killed two students and two teachers in the September 2024 shooting. If convicted, he could face up to 180 years in prison.