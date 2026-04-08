Chilly nights, warmer days ahead: Full Georgia forecast & severe weather alerts Get a 360° view of your Georgia weather with Meteorologist Orelon Sidney in the Next Weather Studio. Expect chilly 40s tonight, breezy conditions, and a gradual warmup into the 70s and 80s by next week. While locally things stay mostly dry, major storms could impact Texas and Oklahoma—important if you’re traveling west this weekend. Stay tuned for day-by-day updates, severe weather outlooks, and what to expect as humidity returns to the Southeast.