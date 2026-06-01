Black Music Month begins in Atlanta with tribute to music legends and cultural pioneers June marks the start of Black Music Month, a national celebration recognizing the cultural impact of Black musicians. At Atlanta's Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame, organizers are preparing to add new Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems honoring trailblazers who helped shape the music industry. The 2026 induction ceremony has been postponed because of FIFA-related security preparations, but the celebration of Black music's lasting influence continues throughout the month.